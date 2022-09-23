DRIVEN: 2022 Kona N - The Budget Hot Hatch For The Rest Of Us

With the prevalence of affordable enthusiast vehicles more uncertain with each passing day, the 2022 Hyundai Kona N is a welcomed break from the world of SUVs and crossovers … even though it’s still a crossover itself. 

The Kona N is the latest rendition from the N division of Hyundai, led by the former masterminds of BMW’s M department. We’ve seen extraordinary results from the Elantra N and Veloster N, and the Kona N is no different. Somehow, the geniuses at N have managed to build a crossover—yes, a crossover—that handles like a hot hatch, pushes you in your seat when you smash the gas, and can still fit everything you need in the back.



