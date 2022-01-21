DRIVEN: 2022 Lexus LX 600 - Is It A Worthy Replacement?

Few vehicles will last longer than a Lexus LX. Introduced in 1995 as a luxurious Land Cruiser variant, the LX has outlived its Toyota sibling in the US market for the 2022 model year. Though we won't get the Land Cruiser stateside, the 2022 Lexus LX 600 is a worthy replacement. It's completely fresh, starting from the ground up with a new TNGA-F architecture shared with the new Toyota Tundra. This new LX 600 also shares its engine with the Tundra (and the LS 500); a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 with 409 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque - providing better gas mileage and towing capabilities than the old V8.



