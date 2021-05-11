DRIVEN: 2022 Volkswagen Golf R, The Choice When That SUV Simply Doesn't Cut It Any More

The 2022 Volkswagen Golf R might be the newest, hottest Golf on the market, but it comes from a long line of legendary hatchbacks, starting with the late-1970s Rabbit as it was known in the US. It eventually became the Golf, which spawned the GTI. Then VW added more power and AWD (something the brand dabbled with in the 1985 Golf Synchro) and introduced the R badge. That was the Golf R32 - saddled with Haldex AWD and a 3.2-liter VR6 - which introduced the world to the dual-clutch gearbox. But despite only boasting 238 horsepower, it became an instant legend.



