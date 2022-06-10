DRIVEN: 2023 Audi RS5 Competition Redeems It's Soul

If you’re going to knock Audi for anything these days, it’s that the German automaker can be … well, a little too German in its approach to building cars. The competition does seem to be having more fun: BMW’s gone truly batty recently, and it’s still cranking out fan-service enthusiast models like the new M2 and M3. Mercedes takes itself pretty seriously, but it also does V8 wagons with drift mode and drunkenly tosses Formula 1 powertrains into its Project One hypercars.



Audi puts out some supremely competent vehicles, but outside the RS6 Avant and the R8, it’s been missing that spark, that excitement, that intangible thing you feel when you slide behind the wheel and just know the people making this thing were having the time of their lives. But even Audi knows its Nietzsche-like pursuit of the uber-auto isn’t everything, which is why the new 2023 Audi RS5 Competition was born.





