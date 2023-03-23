DRIVEN: 2024 GMC Hummer A Questionable Choice For An Off Roader

Agent009 submitted on 3/23/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:38:25 PM

Views : 530 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV makes a case that it can be more than just a car. That’s from GMC engineers themselves when they call it a "supertruck," and attest that the ultra-wide, ultra-tall, ultra-everything all-electric SUV offers more. More than competitors. More than a car. Just, more. 
 
In a sense, they’re right. Few vehicles captivate like the super-sized Hummer EV does now. It turns heads—usually followed by a smile or a finger, pick one—and befuddles passersby in parking lots and sidewalks. It commands the attention of drivers, too. Other people pay attention because, well, they don’t really have a choice. 


Read Article


DRIVEN: 2024 GMC Hummer A Questionable Choice For An Off Roader

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)