DRIVEN: 2024 Lexus GX 550 Takes On The Off Road With Style

Not a day goes by without me witnessing a jacked-up SUV or pickup rolling down the street with enormous tires, light bars, and all kinds of preposterous off-road gear. Living where The City ends and The Country begins treats me to a daily parade of just as many $80,000 Ford Broncos and Jeep Rubicons as old Fords and Chevys with bullet holes and jerry-rigged suspension lifts. It's a fine place to live. The 2024 Lexus GX 550 goes about its business a bit differently. It's sharp-looking but not shouty like the Americans. In my tester's Nightfall Mica blue, it even flies under the radar. It's powerful but quiet. It's capable but humble. No trail-rated badges or brightly painted tow hooks here. At first glance, the GX is just another luxury SUV for suburban parents with decent paychecks and an image to upkeep. Y'know, the kind who are too fancy to be seen in a Tahoe but too smart to buy a Land Rover.



