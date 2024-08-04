DRIVEN: 2024 Lexus NX 450 F Sport - A Sheep In Wolf's Clothing?

The Lexus NX doubles down on what ignorant internet commentators simply dismiss as an "expensive Toyota." It's based on the RAV4 as a compact crossover, but leans into the premium comfort and style experience along with the attractiveness of Lexus dealership experiences - and the brand's reputation for reliability and slower depreciation than most. It is expensive, though, if your means don't justify the near-$40k starting price for a base model with a gas engine, with the hybrid versions adding a few thousand above and beyond that.
 


