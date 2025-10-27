DRIVEN: 2025 Honda Prelude Concentrates More On Carving Corners Than Getting There Quickly

It’s been 25 years since Honda last produced a Prelude. Back in the late nineties and early 2000s, stylish yet attainable coupes from mainstream brands were all the rage. As well as the Prelude, you could choose from a Vauxhall Calibra, Fiat Coupé, the beautiful Peugeot 406 Coupe, or you could head a little more upmarket to something like an Alfa Romeo GTV, Volvo C70 or BMW 3 Series Coupé.

Of those brands, only one of them offers a two-door options today: BMW. Indeed, now there’s two, thanks to the 2 Series Coupe alongside the spiritual successor to the 3 Series, the 4 Series.