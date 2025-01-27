DRIVEN: 2025 Jeep Wagoneer S EV Proves To Be An Underwhelming 1st Attempt

There are two basic strategies for a legacy automaker to choose from. It can plow headfirst into the new frontier of EV development, making mistakes and learning from them quickly. Or it can wait for the dust to settle a bit, letting others make expensive mistakes while launching your own products later. The latter is the path Stellantis, owner of Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge and Ram did. And while the first path looks far scarier, the Jeep Wagoneer S is proof that moving slowly carries its own risks. Because while other brands have scaled and refined their EVs, Jeep’s first one for the U.S. market feels like what it is: A first try.



