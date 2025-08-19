DRIVEN: 2025 Mazda CX60 PHEV Aims Directly At Lexus

The Mazda CX-60 has been updated for the 2025 model year, and we just got our hands on one. While the modifications are barely noticeable, our test car still managed to impress with its Takumi Plus flagship specification and punchy plug-in hybrid drivetrain. This is a solid SUV. I used to have a great relationship with Mazda as a brand. Back when I first got started in this business, one of the very first non-premium SUVs to make an impression on me was the recently launched CX-7. I thought it was a great-looking mid-size crossover, with plenty of performance on tap for the mid-2000s.

One of the very first specs I sampled was the 2.3L model, rocking the same engine as the Mazdaspeed3 and Mazdaspeed6, meaning 256 horsepower. Man was that car zippy! The design was excellent, the interior was spacious and well put together, and the performance did not disappoint. It only needed about 7.5 seconds or so to hit 60 mph, which by mid-2000s standards was quite impressive.



