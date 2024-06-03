DRIVEN: 2025 Mini Countryman EV May Be The Best Match Yet For Electrification

Mini as a brand is ripe for electrification, but the company's first effort in the United States didn't go over too well. Sure, the original Cooper SE was one of the cheapest EVs in the US when it arrived, but with a small battery and range under 150 miles, it wasn't the best fit for our market. It was too niche at the time. The 2025 Mini Countryman Electric (known officially as the Countryman SE ALL4) arrives later this year, based on a formula that should make it more widely appealing to a US audience. Based on the all-new third-generation Countryman, this new electric SUV packs a 64.7 kWh battery (nearly twice the size of the original Cooper SE), targets 245 miles of driving range, and has two electric motors producing 308 horsepower (230 kW) at the top of the range. This is also the largest vehicle Mini has ever sold, meaning it should help keep owners in the brand longer even when their family needs grow.



