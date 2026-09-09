DRIVEN: 2026 Jeep Recon Makes You Look Really Hard To Find Anything Compelling

If you truly enjoy off-roading, you should find the appeal of piloting an electric vehicle in beautiful, serene environments. Away from the noise of the daily grind, the silence of an EV allows you to more deeply soak in the world around you. That’s what Jeep hopes you’re daydreaming about when you picture its new Recon and the places it can take you. And the good news is that the Recon can take you well off the beaten path. Heck, you can get there with the doors off and windows out, just like a Wrangler. But you’re going to be eyeing that remaining range indicator for a fair portion of your adventure.



Read Article