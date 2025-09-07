DRIVEN: 2026 Lexus RZ550e Up the Looks And Falls Short On Substance

Step into the 2026 Lexus RZ 550e F Sport, and your brain might trick you into thinking you’re in the sleek LC sports car, but roomier. The cabin is beautifully designed, the materials are first-grade, and just like with the coupe, the interior color combinations available are straight out of an Italian tailor’s catalog. It’s a lovely place to be, and the new F Sport exterior isn’t bad either, with its aerodynamic styling and snazzy two-tone design.
 
Unlike the mostly forgettable first iteration of the RZ, the mid-cycle refresh of Lexus’ first globally available EV rings in a variety of improvements that are likely to move it higher on customers’ shopping lists. From an improved and more efficient drivetrain, upgraded batteries, handling tweaks, and a new front-drive base trim, it would appear the Japanese automaker stopped short of redesigning the entire thing.


