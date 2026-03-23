DRIVEN: 2026 Mazda CX-60 PHEV Continues To Up It's Premium Game

Agent009 submitted on 3/23/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:21:34 AM

Views : 676 | Category: Report Cards | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

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It’s not often that carmakers roll out update after update for consecutive model years, but Mazda isn’t just any carmaker. They’re an extremely self-aware brand, and the passion they show for their products and overall attention to detail hasn’t gone unnoticed.
  
I’ve long been a bit of a Mazda fan. I don’t like to play favorites when it comes to brands, but as far as their European lineup is concerned, I’d rank Mazda above all other Japanese manufacturers. They make good-looking cars, with high quality interiors and solid driving dynamics.


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DRIVEN: 2026 Mazda CX-60 PHEV Continues To Up It's Premium Game

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Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

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