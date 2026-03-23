DRIVEN: 2026 Mazda CX-60 PHEV Continues To Up It's Premium Game

It’s not often that carmakers roll out update after update for consecutive model years, but Mazda isn’t just any carmaker. They’re an extremely self-aware brand, and the passion they show for their products and overall attention to detail hasn’t gone unnoticed.

I’ve long been a bit of a Mazda fan. I don’t like to play favorites when it comes to brands, but as far as their European lineup is concerned, I’d rank Mazda above all other Japanese manufacturers. They make good-looking cars, with high quality interiors and solid driving dynamics.