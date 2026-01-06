DRIVEN: 2026 Polestar 5 Five Door GT - Can It Stand Toe To Toe With Tesla?

Polestar has finally delivered on the promise of its 2020 Precept concept car, which you can now go out and buy as the Polestar 5. It’s an extravagant, five-door GT with enough all-electric power to worry far more expensive variants of the Porsche Taycan – though the Polestar does things its own way. It’s a suitably impressive halo model for the rapidly expanding brand and the best news? There’s no need to spend the extra on the Performance model. While some carmakers are easing back on their electric roadmaps, Polestar is accelerating forward, with several new models due in the next couple of years, including the Polestar 7 SUV, a completely new Polestar 2 and even a wagon version of the Polestar 4. Before any of those hit the road, it’s the turn of the Polestar 5, sired from the so-called “manifesto” show car of some six years ago and set to be the torchbearer for the Swedish company.



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