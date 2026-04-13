DRIVEN: At $135,000 And 1140HP Is The Denza Z9 GT EV A Worthy Competitor To The Porsche Taycan?

This Denza is not quite like any Chinese car that has gone before it. You can - and I would - argue that other Chinese cars aim to beat the competition by offering more: more power, more tech, and more space, all for less money. However, Denza is offering more for, well, more. Prices are yet to be confirmed, but this EV will cost around £100,000 at least. In France, it will be similar. In Australia - £55,000 to £60,000, and in China, about £45,000. The EV (a PHEV will follow) uses a 309bhp motor on the front axle and twin 416bhp motors on the rear, producing a combined output of 1140bhp. Those independent rear wheels give it a few party tricks, including "crab walking" and turning the rear wheels in tandem to parallel park for you - simply drive nose-first, and the rear follows you in.



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