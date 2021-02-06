DRIVEN: BMW i4 M50 xDrive Prototype Gets Taken Out For A Spin

Here we go, then. After a rousing statement of intent from BMW chairman Oliver Zipse, the showing of a concept and the unveiling of the production model, we’ve finally got our hands on the new i4. Based on the upcoming second-generation 4 Series Gran Coupé (alongside which it will be produced at BMW’s Munich factory from later this year), it joins the i3 hatchback, and iX3 and iX SUVs in a four-strong line-up of EVs from BMW’s i sub-brand. It's one of up to 12 electric models that BMW plans to be offering worldwide by 2023. The four-wheel-drive M50 xDrive version driven here is one of two initial i4 models, the other being the rear-driven eDrive40. Together, they set out to challenge the likes of Tesla's Model 3 and the Porsche Taycan, as well as the upcoming Audi A6 E-tron and Mercedes-Benz EQE in what's shaping up as an intriguing contest for four-door superiority in the EV ranks.



