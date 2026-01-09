DRIVEN: Bentley Supersports Is A Luxury Track Missle

It’s unlikely that the latest addition to the Bentley Continental model range was born out of wondering how, exactly, to top the power-to-weight ratio of a Continental GT Speed. But if it had been, and you the bold/foolhardy young buck in the ideas meeting who’d suggested beginning by taking away a-hundred-and-something horsepower, you wouldn’t have expected to be listened to – or, even, gainfully employed – for very long. But that, in one very simple sense, is what’s happened to the Continental GT in order to turn it into the new Bentley Supersports (note the dropping of the ‘Continental GT’ part of the model name here; perhaps simply because Bentley wanted the new one – in the spirit of the car – to be quicker to say).



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