DRIVEN: Ferrari Cilindri Gets Run Through The Paces - Is It's 819HP V12 Up To The Task?

???It’s more than a car, isn’t it? A Ferrari is one thing, but a V12 Ferrari: that’s a thing in and of itself. In automotive culture and to Ferrari as a marque – the first Ferrari in 1947 had 12 cylinders, and ‘everything since is a derivation,’ as Enzo Ferrari once put it. Perhaps that’s why Ferrari has chosen to name its latest V12-powered car after the engine itself. The 12 Cilindri (which sounds a lot better pronounced in Italian, or the closest an English-speaker can get to it phonetically, at least: doe-dee-chee-chill-in-dree, or 12-cylinder to you and me) is the successor to the 812 Superfast. When that car’s 812 Competizione evolution was launched in 2021, evo’s review wondered rhetorically if it would be the last naturally aspirated V12 Ferrari of its kind.



