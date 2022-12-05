DRIVEN: Ford Delivers With F-150 Lightning

t this point, the concept of a mass-produced electric vehicle isn't novel or new anymore. People have been driving and charging them for more than a decade now, and we've heard the arguments for and against them time and again. Electric pickups, however, aren't fully proven, with only the Rivian R1T and GMC Hummer EV playing in that space before this. Even then, those are toys. That leaves the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning to convince the multitudes that battery-powered trucks can match—and possibly even beat—gas and diesel. Of course, it boasts the right numbers to do exactly that. The impressive spec sheet will be more than enough for some, and the truck's huge power figures already put 200,000 people on the waiting list. But others will need seat time to learn the worth of something so radically and fundamentally different from what they've always owned, no matter their age or location.



