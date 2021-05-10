DRIVEN: Ford Hits A Grand Slam Home Run With 2022 Maverick Pickup

Amazing. That’s about the only way you can describe the 2022 Ford Maverick as the pickup starts at $19,995 and comes with a hybrid powertrain that allowed us to average 49 mpg (4.8 lt/100 km) in real-world testing.

That’s insane, but it’s only the tip of the iceberg as the Maverick is so much more than an affordable, fuel-sipping pickup. In particular, it has an impressively designed cabin, great driving dynamics, and an available EcoBoost engine that allows the truck to tow up to 4,000 lbs (1,814 kg).