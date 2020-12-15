DRIVEN: Ford Mustang Mach-E - Did They Hit The Mark?

When all’s said and done, this is Ford’s first fully-fledged electric car and that makes it Very Important Indeed. Yes, it’s pricey for a Ford, and no, you won’t find a Ford badge on it anywhere – we’ll come on to discuss what that means further on – but for now let’s dig into it a bit.

Firstly, some facts. Built on an all-new platform, it’s available with either a 76 or 99kWh battery, and with either a single motor (rear-wheel drive), or twin motor (all-wheel drive) layout. Claimed range is up to 370 miles making it one of the longest-haul electric cars around, but again, we’ll talk about that further on. The entry-level car weighs just under two tonnes and has 254bhp, the most potent available at the moment has 332bhp. In due course there will be a GT version with upwards of 480bhp, targeting 0-62mph in 3.5secs. Expect that late in 2021, with a price tag of around £75,000.