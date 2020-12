We got the chance to test out the Ford Mustang Mach-E, and we’re bringing you our first-drive impressions of the electric vehicle.

In short, we think it delivers a complete electric CUV experience.



Last weekend, Ford loaned Electrek a pre-production Mustang Mach-E so we could get our first few driving hours inside the highly anticipated electric vehicle that is just now being delivered to dealerships in the US.