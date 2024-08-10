DRIVEN: Honda 0 Series - The Answer For A World Without ICE Vehicles

We do not have any relationship with GM These were the words Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe uttered to a room full of journalists shortly before we were to drive a prototype previewing the company’s upcoming “0 Series” of electric cars. First announced at CES earlier this year, the 0 Series will be Honda’s big, earnest (and, notably, solo) foray into EV-making. Now that it and General Motors have parted ways, it’s time for Honda to do what most people do to get back at their ex after a nasty breakup: lose weight. That’s less of a joke than it sounds—Honda’s big tagline for the 0 Series is “Thin, Light, and Wise.” Using thinner batteries, more compact electric motors, and some smarter production processes, Honda’s future EVs will attempt to be nicer to drive on account of lower weight. This mantra of minimizing the space taken up by the machine and maximizing the space reserved for occupants (a philosophy that’s influenced Hondas for a long time now, if you think about it) should also make for EVs that are nicer to look at from the outside and more spacious inside.



Read Article