DRIVEN: Honda's All New Prologue Promises To Lull You To Sleep With Boredom

The 2024 Honda Prologue is an all-new, two-row SUV. It’s also an electric vehicle, which is something Honda has done before, but without great success. There was the Clarity sedan, which was discontinued in 2019, and the Honda Fit EV, which disappeared in 2014. That last one made some Honda loyalists upset because removing the gas engine from the zippy little Fit made it far less fun. This time around, Honda went with something entirely new rather than messing with a fan favorite. The Prologue is a roomy SUV that’s great for family life. A bit larger than the CR-V and more in line size-wise with the Passport, it’s an electric option for those ready to kick combustion engines to the curb. It’s still a bit of a tough sell, however, for a couple of reasons. There’s the usual nervousness many have about switching to an electric vehicle with concerns over driving range and charging speeds, but where the Prologue faces a unique challenge is in the simple fact that it’s a Honda.



Read Article