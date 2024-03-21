DRIVEN: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Becomes The Benchmark For Performance EVs

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N isn’t just fun for an electric car – it’s fun, full stop. It's a statement of intent from the maker’s N division and sets a new standard in the performance-EV world. The fact it’s all bundled into a family-friendly package is an incredible achievement. The ride might yet be a point of contention on British roads, but the driving experience more than makes up for N’s very few foibles.

You may remember we tested the new Hyundai Ioniq 5 N in Korea last year, coming away with the impression this “2.2-tonne elephant” (as Hyundai Motor Group’s executive technical advisor and ex-BMW M boss, Albert Biermann puts it), could indeed dance.

Now it’s time for the second act, as Hyundai’s travelling N circus arrives in Europe – and we couldn’t resist another go in this hugely powerful, tech-laden family EV.