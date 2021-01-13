DRIVEN: Hyundai Kona N Prototype - Can It Keep Up With The Onslaught Of German Hot SUVs?

Good point, and I’m not sure it’s camouflage when it’s emblazoned with the company’s logo, either. It’s like army fatigues with the word ‘SOLDIER’ repeated all over them. But I think the point is Hyundai wants you to look at this car.



It’s the Kona N, the latest entrant into the ‘small fast crossover’ market. A market which remains – surprisingly – quite sparsely populated. At the level this Kona operates at, almost everything’s made by the Volkswagen group, with just the BMW X2 M35i and Mercedes GLA35 combating the Audi SQ2, Cupra Formentor and VW T-Roc R from elsewhere.



