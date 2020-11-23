DRIVEN: Hyundai Sonata N Line - A Worthy Contender For The BMW Wanna Be Crowd?

Agent009 submitted on 11/23/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:10:40 PM

0 user comments | Views : 458 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

BMW and Mercedes Benz do it.

So why not Hyundai? And by “it,” I mean a Diet Coke version of the full-on performance cars, with a lot more go and some of the looks but with all the punch—or the price tag. The German automakers have been doing this for some time with their M Sport and AMG Line cars. That’s what the Hyundai N Line is—nicer and faster than the base car, but nothing extreme. Or particularly expensive. Given how hard the Hyundai Group has been raiding both BMW's personnel file and performance playbook as of late, it definitely makes sense.

Read Article


DRIVEN: Hyundai Sonata N Line - A Worthy Contender For The BMW Wanna Be Crowd?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]