DRIVEN: Hyundai Sonata N Line - A Worthy Contender For The BMW Wanna Be Crowd?

BMW and Mercedes Benz do it. So why not Hyundai? And by “it,” I mean a Diet Coke version of the full-on performance cars, with a lot more go and some of the looks but with all the punch—or the price tag. The German automakers have been doing this for some time with their M Sport and AMG Line cars. That’s what the Hyundai N Line is—nicer and faster than the base car, but nothing extreme. Or particularly expensive. Given how hard the Hyundai Group has been raiding both BMW's personnel file and performance playbook as of late, it definitely makes sense.



