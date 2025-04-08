DRIVEN: Infiniti QX60 May Be The Ultimate Disappointment In The Luxury Market

What makes a car worth considering? With so many models aiming to check every box, it’s easy for one to fade into the background. Yet, sometimes something leans so strongly into one defining trait that the rest becomes secondary. And, in a few cases, that’s all it takes to win people over. The Mazda MX-5, for instance, is small and impractical and its performance is nothing to write home about, but all that doesn’t really matter because of the way it handles and the fact that it reminds people of what real driving should feel like. The classic Toyota Land Cruiser (J80 or J100) is somewhat crude, slow, and with atrocious fuel economy. Buyers don’t care, though, because it’s an off-road monster that simply cannot be killed. The Tesla Model S has its own set of flaws, from the yoke steering wheel to the panel gaps, but it redefined the electric vehicle segment and continues to be a stellar performer.



