Few cars on sale today wear their motorsport DNA as openly as the Toyota GR Corolla. While most hot hatches are engineered to be fast in a straight line, the GR Corolla was shaped by gravel stages, endurance circuits, and the kind of punishment that exposes a car's true character. Toyota's commitment to competition has always filtered down to its road cars, and the GR Corolla is the most direct expression of that philosophy you can buy right now — rally-derived technology wrapped in a practical hatchback body, with a price tag that undercuts the Volkswagen Golf R. Enthusiasts should be paying close attention.



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