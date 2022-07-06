DRIVEN: Is The 2022 GR Supra With A 6 Speed Manual A Better Choice?

It may have taken three years, but the pent-up demand for the GR Supra to connect more fully with its customers has finally been waved-through with the arrival of a manual transmission for the top rung six-cylinder, 335bhp 3-litre version. Toyota says the new 6-speed ‘box has been tailored around the torquey turbocharged six-pot powertrain it shares with BMW’s Z4 which is why the 254bhp 2-litre, four-cylinder base model continues as an auto only. Even so, it isn’t left out completely as Toyota has grabbed the opportunity to ‘re-tune’ the suspension across the range with stiffer vulcanised rubber bushes front and rear and recalibrated dampers and power steering.



