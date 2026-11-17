It is hard to count the number of times I’ve heard the same argument: electric vehicles can’t match the fun of a gas-powered car. At this point, that sentiment is bordering on cliché. And while I’ll admit that some EVs are downright boring, I cannot in good conscience say they all are.

Look at the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. Korea’s punchy performance EV came along and showed the world how to replicate the driving experience of an internal combustion engine without burning a single drop of gasoline. Now other automakers are starting to borrow from Hyundai—a sentence I never thought I’d say. Ever.