DRIVEN: Is The Lexus LC Convertible The Closest Thing You Can Get To The Perfect Boulevard Cruiser?

We are unabashed fans of the Lexus LC. With its smooth and sonorous 471-horsepower V8 under the hood, concept car come-to-life styling, and luxurious and detailed interior, there's an argument to be made that it's the finest grand touring car on the market here in 2024. Particularly as Lexus fixed it's biggest niggle - the only thing we complained about. We managed to snag the keys to a V8 Lexus LC Convertible for blue-sky cruising at the perfect time of the year here in California. The key thing to remember before reading on, is that the Lexus LC doesn't exist as an outright performance car, so a convertible version should take the LC close to perfection as a cruiser. But did it live up to expectations?



