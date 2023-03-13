DRIVEN: Lexus RX 450e Is A Winner If You Can Get Over It's Fundamental Flaw

It's taken a while, but Lexus finally has its own globally available, purpose-built battery-electric vehicle (BEV) in the form of the dashing RZ crossover. A carmaker that has always been synonymous with refinement and quality seems like an ideal match for a fully electric drivetrain, but as Lexus is late to the EV party and considers the Tesla Model Y and Jaguar I-Pace as just two of its main rivals, the dual-motor RZ needs to do more than whisk occupants down the road in style and comfort: It needs a reasonable range, a competitive price, and the effortless performance inherent in most EVs. At our first drive of the new RZ 450e in the picturesque Provence region in the south of France, we discovered that the Lexus has some of these things, but certainly not all. Its party trick is its optional Steer by Wire system that will be available at a later stage, but whether this impressive piece of technology can atone for some fundamental missteps is a question we'll try to answer here.



