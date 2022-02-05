DRIVEN: Lexus RZ 450e Prototype Gets Taken Through The Paces

Electrification is not a new concept in Lexus world. The Japanese brand is a hybrid pioneer, but up to now it hasn't designed or engineered a bespoke electric car. That all changes with the RZ 450e.

This mid-size SUV is based on the firm’s e-TNGA architecture for electric vehicles that it shares with sister brand Toyota, the same platform that underpins the latter’s bZ4X SUV – itself Toyota’s first bespoke EV.



As a result, the RZ integrates the same 71.4kWh battery into its floor for a predicted range of more than 250 miles from a full charge. All fairly conventional so far.