DRIVEN: Mazda's CX-70 Could Begin Replacing The BMW X5 In Garages

Before you go into shock after reading my headline—hear me out. Mazda has quietly been creeping upmarket since 2022. It started with the CX-50 and carried on in earnest with the three-row CX-90. The company hopes it can become a genuine BMW competitor in the next few years, and while some of its products are still a ways off, the CX-70 is proof that Mazda is heading in the right direction. Yes, I know, the CX-70 is literally a CX-90 with one fewer row. That means you get the same design, the same powertrain options, and the same interior. And for some reason, it costs more; The CX-70 starts at $41,900 while the CX-90 costs $39,300. But if you ignore the utterly confusing packaging issues, when taken at face value, the CX-70 is sublime. And in many respects, may be a better buy than a comparable BMW X5.



