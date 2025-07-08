DRIVEN: More Expensive, More Complicated And Less Powerful - Is Infiniti Going In The Wrong Direction With The QX60?

Though it has fallen far from its heyday, Infiniti is bouncing back with strong new products like the QX80. However, each step forward seems to be accompanied by a baby step backward, something we noticed while testing the updated 2026 Infiniti QX60. The QX60 was introduced in 2012 as the JX35, and for its entire life, it was powered by a 3.5-liter V6 from Nissan's VQ engine series (not including the forgotten QX60 Hybrid). Last year, however, the longstanding VQ was finally put to rest for the Infiniti brand. The 2025 QX60 introduced a new engine, a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with variable compression technology. This is the same engine found under the hood of the QX50 and QX55, but unlike those models, the QX60 uses a nine-speed automatic, not a continuously variable transmission. Infiniti says the VC-Turbo engine is more fuel efficient, and produces similar power as the old V6. But after testing the 2026 QX60 for a week, we aren't sure the new engine is much of an improvement.



