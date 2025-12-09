DRIVEN: Polestar 5 Who Is It Competing Against?

Chris Baguley wanted to go out again. He didn't insist on it, per se, but the rain had tapered off a while ago and the tarmac at the Millbrook Proving Ground was finally drying off. I was impressed enough with the Polestar 5 in the wet, but now the car's chief engineer wanted me to experience it in the dry. Who was I to say no? When a top engineer, who's also a superb wheelman in his own right, wants to show you what his 884-horsepower electric grand tourer could do on a proper track, you shut up and get in the passenger's seat. We had another go, and once again, I got tunnel vision from the acceleration the Polestar 5 could put down. And when Baguely completed our lap, he flashed a big grin, as if to say: "Not bad, right?"



Read Article