DRIVEN: Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Hybrid Puts More Fun Into The Equation

It’s often said that money doesn’t actually change people, it merely amplifies who they already were. When electrifying a car, particularly one with as legendary a nameplate as the Porsche 911, it arguably shouldn’t change the car fundamentally, just amplify what it already was. With the hybrid 2025 911 Carrera GTS, Porsche has achieved this. Yes, if you haven’t heard, the Porsche 911 now comes as a hybrid. But it’s one of those hybrids that you wouldn’t even know was a hybrid unless you, well, knew. In the sports car that’s famously retained the same shape since 1964, this is arguably a good thing. Whether it was the switch to liquid cooling, turbocharging, automatic shifting, or power steering, the 911 has changed and modernized itself over the years, but it’s always used new technology to further its own agenda, not subscribe to somebody else’s.



Read Article