DRIVEN: Rivian R1S Electric SUV Proves To Be A Good All Around Vehicle

Disruption is an often-overused buzzword. We hear it so much these days that it seems we don’t always know what disruptive technology really is anymore. But make no mistake, the Rivian R1S is so good at practically everything it does that it will be a disruptive force in the premium SUV and adventure vehicle segment. Spend a few days driving hundreds of miles on pavement, as well as a couple of hours on a challenging off-road course (as we did), and most will likely agree. The best way to describe the R1S’s overall performance to someone that hasn’t experienced one yet would be to combine the finest characteristics of a Range Rover, a Mercedes G-Class, and a Lamborghini Urus. And the resulting super SUV might still be inferior to the Rivian R1S. Then realize the cost to fuel and maintain the R1S will be roughly one-third to one-half the cost of traditional luxury SUVs. That’s disruption.



