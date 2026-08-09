DRIVEN: Slate Motors $24,950 Pickup Gets It's First Test Drive - What Are You Actually Getting At That Price?

Slate hasn't even started deliveries, so not many have had the chance to drive the most affordable truck, which also happens to be the most affordable EV in America. As customizable as a Bugatti and as cheap as a Hyundai Elantra, the Slate truck has just hit the street. So is it what the automaker promised? Miles of MilesPerHr has just gotten his hands on America's most affordable truck. He is driving the Slate Pro truck around to determine what future owners will get for the money. The model starts at $24,950, with the $1,450 destination charge, but can go as far as roughly $40,000 when you start checking option boxes.











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