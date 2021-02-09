DRIVEN: The 2022 G70 Has Grown Up - If You Are SERIOUS About What You Drive Would You Consider It?

Genesis is done with understated designs. The South Korean luxury brand has metaphorically moved into its toddler years with the associated kicking, screaming, and demand for your attention right this very second. Sounds like my five- and seven-year olds.

For the 2022 model year, the Genesis G70 changes what you can see, but keeps what you can’t. That’s just fine.

The 2022 Genesis G70 adopts a new exterior look to better mesh into the automaker’s expanded lineup, gets updated technology, and drops the manual transmission. How it drives, its size, and its value remain intact.