DRIVEN: The Mini Countryman Grows Up In Size And Appeal

The new Mini Countryman is emphatically not mini. It’s the biggest Mini yet, in fact, and it looks it.

It’s more like a Maxi Countryman. With that established, prepare yourself for an angry missive about how the brand has scandalously veered away from its roots and heritage.

Except… well, it turns out that size really isn’t everything. Because in how well it embodies the renewed spirit and ethos of the Mini brand, building on its past and a sense of upbeat, optimistic fun, this car totally feels like a Mini.