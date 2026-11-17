As you may have heard, Toyota is bringing back Scion, and its first product will be a right-hand-drive Kei truck named KEI-01. We don’t know much about the KEI-01, but we know what matters: it’s a Kei truck being brought legally to America. A day after the reveal, I got to drive the KEI-01 on a gravel course to get an initial impression. Here’s what I learned in those few minutes: A Kei truck is an ultra-compact, purposeful truck built to meet Japan’s keijidosha (light vehicle) class. Strict size limits keep these things from being wider than 5 feet and no longer than just over 11 feet. They aren’t powerful, they aren’t fancy, and they’re usually extremely capable, especially given their size.



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