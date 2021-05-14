DRIVEN: The Subaru Outback - Is THIS The Jeep For Those That Don't Want A Jeep?

If you had a nickel for each time you saw a Subaru Outback in the northeastern United States, you’d have enough money to buy a Ferrari. The cars are ubiquitous, commonly seen equipped with all sorts of roof racks, hitch-mounted bike carriers, and a variety of pithy bumper stickers. The 2020 Subaru Outback Limited XT does all your typical Outback things, just with a more exciting turbocharged boxer engine to boot. Before getting into the Outback, I couldn’t really work out why someone would buy one over something like a RAV4 TRD Off-Road, Honda Passport, Bronco Sport, or even the smaller Subaru Forester. But after spending roughly 10 days with it, I think I get it.



