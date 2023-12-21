DRIVEN: Toyota Crown, The Best Car No One Asked For

The 2024 Toyota Crown is the opposite of a typical Toyota product; it's unconventional, daringly styled, and doesn't feel like the result of 30 marketing meetings to match with corporate synergies, or whatever the corporate mumbo jumbo is these days. You could call it a replacement for the Avalon given its position in Toyota lineup, but the Crown feels unique enough to be considered its own thing. This could be Toyota's attempt to compete with other full-size sedans, but that segment is in steep decline, with nearly all of the Crown's potential rivals en route to be discontinued after 2023.





