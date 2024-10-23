DRIVEN: Toyota Has A Winner With 2025 GR Corolla Automatic

Toyota’s essence can be distilled into one Japanese word: Kaizen. It essentially means "continuous improvement," never resting on one’s laurels—and it’s foundational to how Toyota operates. Kaizen is, perhaps, why after just two years on sale, Toyota is already rolling out big updates for its highly touted rally hatch. The big one: An automatic transmission. If you’re part of the tedious No Manual, No Care crowd, take solace in the fact that a six-speed manual still comes standard, and that Toyota expects it to make up a vast majority of GR Corolla sales. But know that the automatic will help Toyota sell more GR Corollas, justifying the model’s continued existence. And that it is an excellent transmission.



