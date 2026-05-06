DRIVEN: VW ID Polo GTI Does It Live Up To The Hype?

Volkswagen’s GTI performance sub-brand, for so long a tower of strength for the company, has turned into something of a problem for it over the past decade.

With its GTE and GTX models, Wolfsburg has variously tried to complement, augment or otherwise update those three famous letters, or else just gently steer the idea that they represent in the direction of electrification. So far, gentle steering hasn’t done the trick.

But the tiptoeing and pussyfooting around is finally over. Bolder and more radical decisions have been taken. And, in a gravel car park in the Brecon Beacons, I’m standing next to the proof.