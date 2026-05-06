DRIVEN: VW ID Polo GTI Does It Live Up To The Hype?

Agent009 submitted on 5/6/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:07:39 AM

Views : 246 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Volkswagen’s GTI performance sub-brand, for so long a tower of strength for the company, has turned into something of a problem for it over the past decade.
 
With its GTE and GTX models, Wolfsburg has variously tried to complement, augment or otherwise update those three famous letters, or else just gently steer the idea that they represent in the direction of electrification. So far, gentle steering hasn’t done the trick.
 
But the tiptoeing and pussyfooting around is finally over. Bolder and more radical decisions have been taken. And, in a gravel car park in the Brecon Beacons, I’m standing next to the proof.


Read Article


DRIVEN: VW ID Polo GTI Does It Live Up To The Hype?

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)