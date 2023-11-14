DRIVEN: Volkswagen ID.7 Is Ready To Take The Fight To BMW

We’ve been made to wait for the Volkswagen ID.7. It was previewed by the ID. Vizzion way back in 2018, pitched (at the time) as an all-electric saloon that could replace the long-departed Phaeton limousine.



While the ID.7 certainly isn’t a fully-fledged Mercedes S-Class rival in terms of size, the VW’s dimensions are closer to the likes of the BMW i5 and Mercedes EQE than compact executive electric cars like the Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2. VW claims the ID.7 will be its flagship electric model, and will soon also be offered in ‘Tourer’ estate guise.



When we drove the ID.7 in prototype form earlier this year, we came away impressed with the technology, space and the overall driving experience. It gave us optimism about Volkswagen’s line up of all-electric ID-badged models, after the lacklustre ID.3 and flawed ID.4 and ID.5.





