DRIVEN: Volvo EX60, Europe's First Software Defined Vehicle - What Does That Mean? '

The new Volvo EX60 is Europe’s first “true” software-defined vehicle, the firm's engineering chief Anders Bell has told Autocar.

Volvo revealed its new electric SUV in January, and first deliveries are due in September. The model’s advanced specification will be a key advantage in the market against rivals such as the new BMW iX3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC, say its creators.

Unlike any previous Volvo, the EX60 incorporates battery packs, electric motors, unique software and the new “uncompromised” SPA3 platform that are all made in-house. Its launch is also closely linked to the opening of a £250 million software development centre near Volvo’s home city of Gothenburg.